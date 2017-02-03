Mankato firefighters nab PETA award f...

Mankato firefighters nab PETA award for eagle rescue

Thursday Feb 2

A Compassionate Fire Department Award is on its way from PETA to the Mankato Department of Public Safety - Fire in honor of its rescue of a bald eagle on the Minnesota River on Sunday morning. Firefighters used a rescue boat to reach the 4-year-old bird, whose wing had become tangled in fishing line about 20 feet from shore.

