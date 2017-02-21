Kasota farmer moves ahead in statewid...

Kasota farmer moves ahead in statewide competition, talks being a young farmer

Angela Guentzel works with her family at Guentzel Family Farms. She recently became a semifinalist in the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation's Young Farmers and Ranchers discussion meet, which will hold finals in November.

