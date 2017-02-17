Canadian resort for vacationers with ...

Canadian resort for vacationers with disabilities saved

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Residents of a small Minnesota community have succeeded in saving a Canadian resort that's equipped to handle disabled vacationers. The Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure and four Thunder Bay organizations have agreed to keep the Wilderness Discovery Resort For the Disabled open for at least 20 years, the Free Press of Mankato reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mankato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center Feb 7 InMyPantz 2
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw (Aug '16) Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16) Feb '16 jajohsonfamily 1
Taylor corporation (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ohio resident 1
See all Mankato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mankato Forum Now

Mankato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mankato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Mankato, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC