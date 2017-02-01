Report seeks clear portrait of rural Minnesota
Nearly three-fourths of Minnesota residents live in urban areas, and the population in the rest of the state is getting older, the State Demographic Center says in a report that seeks to create a more nuanced understanding of Minnesota outside the Twin Cities area. The findings raise concerns for the future workforce in smaller communities and highlight the need for planning for delivering health care and other services to their residents, the report says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Jan 7
|I c U
|1
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC