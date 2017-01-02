Mankato police shooting

Mankato police shooting

Monday Jan 2

Shakopee Public Schools identified teacher Chase Anthony Tuseth as the man fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at a Mankato, Minn., hotel early Saturday morning. Chase Tuseth, a 33-year-old biology teacher from Eden Prairie, was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer during a struggle at the Country Inn & Suites on Highway 22 about 4 a.m. Sat., Dec. 31. The school system issued a statement Monday describing 33-year-old Tuseth as "an outstanding teacher who had a passion for working with at-risk students."

Mankato, MN

