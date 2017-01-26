Mankato bar showcased for fighting underage drinking

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029- 032>034-041>044-053>055-061-211800- /O.CON.KARX.FG.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170121T1800Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- TAYLOR-CLARK-BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU-JACKSON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-JUNEAU- ADAMS-VERNON-CRAWFORD-RICHLAND-GRANT- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON... CALEDONIA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE...ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL... BLACK RIVER FALLS...LA CROSSE...SPARTA...TOMAH...MAUSTON... FRIENDSHIP...VIROQUA...PRAIRIE DU CHIEN...RICHLAND CENTER... PLATTEVILLE 425 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * AREAS TO WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.