Man Shot in Mankato by Police on New Year's Eve was a Biology Teacher

A relative says the man who was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer was a biology teacher in the Minneapolis area. Thirty-three-year-old Chase Tuseth was the man who was shot early Saturday at a motel in Mankato, according to his uncle, Mark Liptrap.

