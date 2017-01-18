Current Issue
Annual review of new concepts and emerging trends across the range of process technologies critical to metalcasting processes and operations. GreenSand Controls develops sand compactability control systems, moisture control systems, etc., and its latest is the patent-pending, "Precision Measuring Equipment, Automatic Compactability Testing Station," or PME_ACTS.... More Removing sand fines through the classifier depends on several process details, namely 1) dwell time; 2) fluidizing air volume; and 3) exhaust negative pressure in the head space.... More The results of this "3-in-1" technique include faster cycle times, no gassing manifold transfer or exhaust time; and a minimized table stroke, which reduces the cycle time.
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Jan 7
|I c U
|1
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
