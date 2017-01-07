Courts

Saturday Jan 7

Halima M. Salim, 24, of Mankato; Melissa B. Williams, 45, of Huntley; Veryle G. Williamson, 86, of Truman; each fined $125. Heather M. Miller, 29, of Fairmont was convicted of no Minnesota drivers license; sentenced to jail 30 days, stayed 30 days for one year, one year unsupervised probation, sentence to service three days for indeterminate, no same or similar.

