Courts
Brooke M. Benjamin, 23, of Blue Earth; Megan A. Ehlert, 21, of Bricelyn; Ryan B. Magnus, 44, of Mankato; Boyd A. Kesler, 60, of Estherville, Iowa; Kayla L. Adams, 20, of Jackson; Adam M. Bovee, 41, of Burnsville; each fined $125. Failure to wear seat belt while in a motor vehicle - Sharon L. Chavez, 48, of Welcome; Dennis R. Firchau, 67, of Lewisville; Corey M. Gatewood, 34, of Fairmont; each fined $110.
|Ashley Lynn Throckstar E. Ridge Medical Center
|Jan 7
|I c U
|1
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
