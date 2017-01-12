Cantata Learning Unveils Updated Webs...

Cantata Learning Unveils Updated Website with New Features and Functionalities

January 17, 2017 - Cantata Learning , an educational publisher of pre-K-3 curriculum content and music, is proud to announce the launch of their updated website. The new website now includes many new features and resources that will aid school librarians in finding relevant curriculum and finding ways to implement it in their libraries.

