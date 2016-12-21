On this day: August 1

On this day: August 1

2001: Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Korey Stringer dies from complications brought on by heat stroke during the Vikings' training camp in Mankato, Minnesota. Stringer, who was entering his seventh season in the NFL, was 27 when he died.

