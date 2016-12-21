New Moveon Petition asks Key US Senators to Expand and Strengthen Standing Rock Support
I hope you will be among the first to sign this petition. I n addition to the Senators I have written about already in this context , we must also include the top 3 Democratic Leadership Senators, plus North Dakota's Heidi Breitkamp, Washington's Maria Cantwell, and Montana's Jon Tester, and and incoming California US Senator Kamala Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC