Minnesota State, Mankato establishes scholarship to honor David Olson

Minnesota State University, Mankato's business school, in partnership with the late David C. Olson's family, associates and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, has created a scholarship to honor Olson who was the president of the chamber and chair of the Minnesota State system's board of trustees. Olson died of cancer in 2014 at the age of 57. Nearly $180,000 has been raised toward the $250,000 goal.

