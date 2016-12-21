Minnesota man sentenced for shooting at Iowa deputies
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to five years in prison for shooting at Iowa sheriff's deputies during a standoff. The Sioux City Journal says 46-year-old James Champion, of Mankato, Minnesota, was sentenced last week in Crawford County District Court.
