Largest Mass Execution in US History:...

Largest Mass Execution in US History: 150 Years Ago Today

Monday Dec 26

Lincoln ordered the execution of thirty-eight Dakota Indians for rebellion-but never ordered the execution of Confederate officials or generals. December 26, 1862: thirty-eight Dakota Indians were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota, in the largest mass execution in US history-on orders of President Abraham Lincoln.

