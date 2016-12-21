Kiffmeyer earns certification

Kiffmeyer earns certification

Brian Kiffmeyer, the City of Kimball's Emergency Manager, earns Emergency Management Certification. Kiffmeyer completed a 150-hour course through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management division.

