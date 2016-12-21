Jerry's ABRA Auto Body & Glass of Mankato Donates $4,900 to the Alzheimer's Association
The donation is the result of a summer long partnership between Jerry's ABRA and the Mankato MoonDogs amateur baseball team. Each time the MoonDogs scored a home run at their home ballpark, Franklin Rogers Park , Jerry's ABRA made a one hundred dollar donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
