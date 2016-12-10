Hearing held on Sleepy Eye sex offend...

Hearing held on Sleepy Eye sex offender probation violation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Journal

A Sleepy Eye man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to soliciting sex from a minor online may face jail time for failing to complete a court-ordered sex offender treatment program. After nearly four hours of testimony at a probation violation hearing for a 27-year-old Timothy I. Kotten, Brown County District Court Judge Robert Docherty took the case under advisement Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mankato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16) Feb '16 jajohsonfamily 1
Taylor corporation (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ohio resident 1
News North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 doctor of love 1
See all Mankato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mankato Forum Now

Mankato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mankato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Mankato, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,855

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC