Hearing held on Sleepy Eye sex offender probation violation
A Sleepy Eye man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to soliciting sex from a minor online may face jail time for failing to complete a court-ordered sex offender treatment program. After nearly four hours of testimony at a probation violation hearing for a 27-year-old Timothy I. Kotten, Brown County District Court Judge Robert Docherty took the case under advisement Thursday night.
