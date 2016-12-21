Heard on the Street: Chick-fil-A cooking up a Rochester restaurant
On Friday, the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken chain filed development permits to build a 4,999-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 South Broadway. The proposed poultry eatery is slated to be built just to the west of the Chipotle restaurant, near the north corner of shopping center's lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC