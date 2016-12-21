General store closing in tiny Minnesota enclave of Godahl
A general store that had been the gathering spot for the tiny southern Minnesota farming community of Godahl for 122 years has succumbed to the inevitable. The Godahl Store made preparations this week to close its doors for good at the end of the day Saturday.
