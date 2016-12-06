Credit Closes In on Pre-Crisis Benchmark, with Midwest Most Improved
According to Experian's recently released State of Credit report, the average credit score in the U.S. is 673, six points shy of 679, the average in 2007. The tapering gap represents healthier conditions for housing, which is experiencing pent-up demand as creditworthiness continues to come up short of lender standards.
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
