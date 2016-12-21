Changes coming at local law firm
And, with a for sale sign in front of their building on Highway 169, lawyers Bruce Sellers and Joe Bromeland have been hearing a lot of rumors about their law practice, Wendland, Sellers & Bromeland, lately. Not true, however, are rumors the firm is closing its doors, or that the reason for the sale is the two had some sort of fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Faribault County Register.
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC