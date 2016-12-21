Bartender accused in rape, woman deli...

Bartender accused in rape, woman delivers his childFriday, December...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A 34-year-old Mankato man is accused of raping and impregnating a woman who blacked out at a bar he was working at last year, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County. Jason James Kwasniewski faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incident on March 1, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mankato Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
Boycott The Paw Aug '16 disgusted 1
Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15) Jul '16 Go Blue Forever 3
karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11) Jun '16 Allisonhurst 6
Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16) Feb '16 jajohsonfamily 1
Taylor corporation (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ohio resident 1
News North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 doctor of love 1
See all Mankato Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mankato Forum Now

Mankato Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mankato Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Mankato, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC