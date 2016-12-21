Bartender accused in rape, woman delivers his childFriday, December...

A 34-year-old Mankato man is accused of raping and impregnating a woman who blacked out at a bar he was working at last year, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County. Jason James Kwasniewski faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incident on March 1, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.