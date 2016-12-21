Lois Schroeder
Lois Schroeder, 87, of New Ulm died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato. Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Mankato.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mankato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Boycott The Paw
|Aug '16
|disgusted
|1
|Better off than five years ago? (Jul '15)
|Jul '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|karl gregor "zeke" ziemer (Aug '11)
|Jun '16
|Allisonhurst
|6
|Sam & Abe's Childcare Review (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|jajohsonfamily
|1
|Taylor corporation (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Ohio resident
|1
|North Mankato: Dog rescued after head stuck in ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|doctor of love
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mankato Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC