Seagull free parking lot after air cannon put to use in Manitowoc
In an attempt to move thousands of stubborn seagulls that have occupied a vacant mall lot in Manitowoc, the property owner has recruited the help of an air cannon. On Friday thousands of seagulls were sitting on the empty lot, but when Saturday morning came around the lot was empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relocating to Manitowoc
|Tue
|TicToc Manitowoc
|2
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC