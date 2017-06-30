Seagull free parking lot after air ca...

Seagull free parking lot after air cannon put to use in Manitowoc

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

In an attempt to move thousands of stubborn seagulls that have occupied a vacant mall lot in Manitowoc, the property owner has recruited the help of an air cannon. On Friday thousands of seagulls were sitting on the empty lot, but when Saturday morning came around the lot was empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relocating to Manitowoc Tue TicToc Manitowoc 2
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC