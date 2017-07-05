Person suffers spinal cord injury diving into Marquette Co. lake
Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney tells 27 News a person suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury while diving into Lawrence Lake in the Town of Westfield around midday Tuesday. Sheriff Gaffney says the person jumped into the lake from some sort of boat.
