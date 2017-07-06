Dane County Joins Pace Wisconsin Program

Dane County is 19th in the state to join PACE Wisconsin , a program which enables commercial property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and water conservation improvements. PACE drives economic development by authorizing municipalities and counties to work with private sector lenders to provide upfront financing-usually for 100 percent of the cost of energy-saving improvements-to property owners for qualified projects.

