Dane County Joins Pace Wisconsin Program
Dane County is 19th in the state to join PACE Wisconsin , a program which enables commercial property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and water conservation improvements. PACE drives economic development by authorizing municipalities and counties to work with private sector lenders to provide upfront financing-usually for 100 percent of the cost of energy-saving improvements-to property owners for qualified projects.
