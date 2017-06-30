Wisconsin City to Use Air Cannon to Scare Away Seagulls

The booms heard by some eastern Wisconsin residents this weekend won't be Fourth of July fireworks - they'll be from an air cannon being used to chase away thousands of seagulls. Manitowoc Fire Department Deputy Chief Gregg Kadow the tells WLUK- TV that his agency has been receiving complaints about the smell and sound of seagulls at the site of the old Mid-Cities Mall, which was demolished about two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.