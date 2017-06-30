Wisconsin City to Use Air Cannon to S...

Wisconsin City to Use Air Cannon to Scare Away Seagulls

The booms heard by some eastern Wisconsin residents this weekend won't be Fourth of July fireworks - they'll be from an air cannon being used to chase away thousands of seagulls. Manitowoc Fire Department Deputy Chief Gregg Kadow the tells WLUK- TV that his agency has been receiving complaints about the smell and sound of seagulls at the site of the old Mid-Cities Mall, which was demolished about two years ago.

