The Latest: Brendan Dassey lawyers petition for his release

In a Friday, March 3, 2006 file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom, in Manitowoc, Wis. A three-judge panel from the 7th Circuit on Thursday, June 22, 2017 affirmed that Dassey, a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.

