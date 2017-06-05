SLIDESHOW: June 3 thunderstorm
The thunder got people out of bed or out of work Saturday morning, long enough to take their cameras or phones outside and snap some pictures of the storm clouds, lightning and ensuing rainbows. Most of the pictures shared with us came from the Fox Cities, where the storm came with torrential rain, frequent lightning, and 30 mph wind gusts around daybreak.
