Prosecutors seek to uphold 'Making a Murderer' confession

A three-judge panel from the 7th Circuit on Thursday, June 22, 2017 affirmed that Dass... A juror says after 52 hours of deliberations, two holdouts in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia refused to convict the 79-year-old comedian. Deliberations in the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist have gone on longer than in his first trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.