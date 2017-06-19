New trial date set for Manitowoc doctor
Charles Szyman is charged with 19 counts of illegally distributing controlled substances by issuing prescriptions for controlled substances outside of his professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Trial had been set for June 26 before a federal judge in Green Bay but prosecutors asked for delay due to a scheduling conflict with another trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relocating to Manitowoc
|Jun 5
|ginapeet
|1
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC