New trial date set for Manitowoc doctor

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

Charles Szyman is charged with 19 counts of illegally distributing controlled substances by issuing prescriptions for controlled substances outside of his professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Trial had been set for June 26 before a federal judge in Green Bay but prosecutors asked for delay due to a scheduling conflict with another trial.

