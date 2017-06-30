Manitowoc to sound-off on seagulls wi...

Manitowoc to sound-off on seagulls with air cannon

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WKOW-TV

The sound of 4th of July fireworks can't come soon enough for folks in Manitowoc. In fact, they're bringing in their own booms in the form of an air cannon to scare away a growing flock of seagulls that's creating a bad smell and loud ruckus at the site of an old shopping mall.

