Manitowoc Police look for hit-and-run driver

Monday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Manitowoc Police are looking for a car with fresh damage in connection with a hit-and-run traffic accident late Monday morning. Police say a silver, midsize car was going east on Dewey Street and tried to change lanes, hitting the car in the lane beside it.

