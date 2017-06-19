Green Bay residents arrested for poss...

Green Bay residents arrested for possession of marijuana

Wednesday

A 28-year old Green Bay woman and 32-year-old Green Bay man were arrested for possession of marijuana. The two were stopped just outside of the City of Manitowoc.

