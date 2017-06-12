Five arrested in Manitowoc County her...

Five arrested in Manitowoc County heroin bust

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Investigators say they purchased heroin from the suspects a number of times at two homes in Manitowoc, on Ray St. and S. 21st St., over a four-month period. Investigators believe one suspect, a 58-year-old man, was selling $135,000 to $200,000 in heroin a year.

