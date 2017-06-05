Five Arrested in Drug Bust

Five Arrested in Drug Bust

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Officers say the arrests were the result of multiple controlled buys over a four-month span and the execution of search warrants at multiple Manitowoc residences. A 58-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were arrested following a brief vehicle pursuit on South 21st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relocating to Manitowoc Jun 5 ginapeet 1
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Manitowoc County was issued at June 12 at 4:35PM CDT

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC