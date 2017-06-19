Dollar store serial robbery suspect captured
A man suspected of robbing Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores around the country over the past six weeks, including in Northeast Wisconsin, is now in FBI custody. Manitowoc Police say Douglas Hunter, 53, was arrested Tuesday after his former parole officer in Connecticut recognized him from photos of a robbery of a dollar store near Hunter's hometown.
