Court: No immediate release for "Making a Murderer" subject
In this March 3, 2006 photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted out of a Manitowoc County Circuit courtroom in Manitowoc, Wis. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Brendan Dassey must stay behind bars for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relocating to Manitowoc
|Jun 5
|ginapeet
|1
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC