Aid coming for Wisconsin counties hit...

Aid coming for Wisconsin counties hit by alfalfa winterkill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Star Tribune

Gov. Scott Walker says 10 Wisconsin counties have been designated disaster areas because of winterkill and late freezes that hit alfalfa fields. Farmers in those counties and 13 adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relocating to Manitowoc 14 hr TicToc Manitowoc 2
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,484 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC