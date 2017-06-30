Aid coming for Wisconsin counties hit by alfalfa winterkill
Gov. Scott Walker says 10 Wisconsin counties have been designated disaster areas because of winterkill and late freezes that hit alfalfa fields. Farmers in those counties and 13 adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.
