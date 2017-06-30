A Loud Message To Lakeshore Gulls
Thousands of seagulls never left with the old Mid-Cities Mall in Manitowoc when it was demolished about two years ago. "In recent weeks we've been getting more complaints from the public about the smell and sound of the seagulls."
Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
