Woman cited after 3 vehicle crash involving a city bus

At least four people were hurt following a three vehicle crash at the intersection of S. 10th and Franklin Streets. According to a witness who spoke to police, the woman failed to stop for a red light at Franklin Street and she struck a Hyundai Tucson broadside that was westbound on Franklin Street driven by a 76 year old Manitowoc man.

