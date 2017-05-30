Three Charged in Attempted Homicide CaseMANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -...

Three suspects have been charged with allegedly kidnapping a man in the Chicago area, driving to Manitowoc County, beating the man and leaving him for dead in a ditch. 28-year-old Marnie Ferry, 28-year-old Christopher Calalang, and 34-year-old Christian Calalang, are charged with attempted homicide and false imprisonment.

