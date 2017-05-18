Sorting out donations to Manitowoc fi...

Sorting out donations to Manitowoc fire victims

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

It has been nearly a week since a fire at a Manitowoc apartment complex killed a woman and forced more than 80 people from their homes. Many of those people are staying at a Red Cross shelter at a local junior high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC