Rachwal Appears in Court
MANITOWOC, WI Sterling Rachwal made an initial appearance in Manitowoc County court Monday on charges he abused a horse. 53-year-old Rachwal faces two misdemeanor counts disorderly conduct and intentionally mistreating an animal for the April 29 incident at Maribel farm.
