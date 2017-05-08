Music teacher to give free summer lessons at Samuel Lutheran School
Martin Luther College junior Rachel Winter will be giving free music and dance lessons at Samuel Lutheran Church this summer. Her services are provided by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Marshall.
