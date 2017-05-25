Manitowoc Shooting Investigation Cont...

Manitowoc Shooting Investigation Continues

Monday May 22 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Manitowoc Police Department Officers and the Manitowoc Fire Department were called to the 700 block of S. 15 th Street just before 11 Friday night for a report of a shooting. Captain Larry Zimney says officers learned that a 44 year old Manitowoc male suffered life threatening injuries consistent with being shot.

