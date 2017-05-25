Manitowoc Shooting Investigation Continues Monday, May 22
Manitowoc Police Department Officers and the Manitowoc Fire Department were called to the 700 block of S. 15 th Street just before 11 Friday night for a report of a shooting. Captain Larry Zimney says officers learned that a 44 year old Manitowoc male suffered life threatening injuries consistent with being shot.
