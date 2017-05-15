Manitowoc Fire Survivors Remain DisplacedMANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) - The...

Manitowoc Fire Survivors Remain Displ...

Manitowoc Fire Survivors Remain Displaced

While many of the 88 people displaced from the Parkview Haven apartment complex have found other accommodations, Red Cross Spokesperson Barbara Behling says 13 are still at the temporary shelter that has been set up in the Wilson Junior High School gymnasium. She says the Red Cross is organizing a variety of services for them including: three meals per day, access to health professionals, and financial aid and vouchers, which have allowed those people to purchase clothing, since many left home with only what they were wearing.

